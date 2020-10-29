Govt re-constitutes search committee for VC posts of CU Srinagar, Jammu

The J&K government on Thursday notified for reconstitution of fresh search committees to redraft the panel of candidates for the appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for Cluster University (CU) Srinagar and Jammu.

With the reconstitution of the new search committees, the previous search committees as well as the panel of candidates submitted to the government stands quashed.

“The post of VC of Cluster University Srinagar as well Jammu will be re-advertised and the whole process of selection will be done afresh,” an official said.

The Greater Kashmir on Thursday reported that the post of VC for CU Srinagar and Jammu will be re-advertised and the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) who is also the Chancellor of the J&K Universities will notify reconstitution of search committees afresh.

This is the third search committee reconstituted by the government to draw a panel of the candidates for appointment of new VC for CU Jammu and Srinagar.

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), Talat Parvez Ruhella while confirming said “the government has ordered for the constitution of two new search committees to draft a panel of names for appointment of VC for CU Jammu and CU Srinagar.”

The search committee for CU Srinagar is headed by VC Central University of Gujrat, Prof. Rama Shankar Dubey as Chairman nominated by Chancellor J&K Universities while director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum technology UP, Prof A S K Sinha and Prof. Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, Dr. Furqan Qamar are its two members.

Meanwhile, the search committee constituted for CU Jammu is headed by VC University of Lucknow, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai as its Chairman nominated by Chancellor J&K Universities while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Karta Prof. Ravindar Kumar Sinha are its members.

Earlier, this newspaper reported about the shortcomings in the first search committee which was headed by a senior officer in civil administration as its chairman and VC Kashmir University and VC Jammu University were appointed as its members.

The Chancellor CU, later approved the constitution of a fresh search committee which was headed by Director Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu while VC Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) are its members.

An official said the panel was quashed due to some controversies attached to the selection process as the search committee did not call any professor from Jammu University (JU) or Kashmir University (KU).

The charge of VC CU Srinagar and CU Jammu has been given to VC KU Prof. Talat Ahmad and VC JU, Prof. Manoj Dhar as their additional charge.