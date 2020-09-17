Govt releases Rs 50 cr to DCs for B2V works

Government on Thursday accorded sanction of Rs. 50 Crore with Rs. 2.50 crore in favour of each district Development Commissioner for completion of ongoing works undertaken during Back to Village Programme (B2V1 & B2V2).

The order in this regard has been issued by the Department of Finance. The order further directs that list of ongoing works undertaken during 2019-20 under “Back to Village Progamme” (B2V1 & B2V2) shall be furnished to the Finance Department for further release through BEAMS. It further says that any Panchayat having no approved work during Back to Village Programme (B2V1 & B2V2), one work shall be taken up immediately out of available funds under 14′ FC Grants as per existing scheme guidelines.

The order also directs for monitoring of projects through PULSE (Android Mobile App) and Geo Tagging and l00% physical verification by DSEO’s to ensure transparency and accountability of at each level. Dash Board for projects and monitoring shall be put in place with respect to B2V works identified under the programme during 2019-20 & 2020-21 and shall be displayed in public domain to be monitored by respective PRIs and District Development Commissioners, the order reads.