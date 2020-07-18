Govt response to COVID19 crisis 'spectacular' failure: Kamal

National Conference on Saturday hit out at the J&K government for failing to control spike in COVID19 cases in J&K.

In a statement, Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while expressing concern over the failure of administration on combating the infection said, the negligence of the administration has given rise to new COVID19 clusters by pushing people to queue up for domicile forms and class 4th jobs, ignoring the protocol.

“The primary duty of the administration is to serve people; unfortunately in this part of the world it is the other way round. It goes without saying that J&K typifies dysfunctional anarchy. Administration has incontestably failed common people, the frontlines workers, the medics and ground staffers in their hour of need. It has failed on every conceivable matrix in its response to the prevailing crises,” Kamal said.

He said the government’s response to the aftermath of previous lockdown has been a “spectacular failure” and it was again using the same “failed strategy” to cope up with the crises which has morphed into a dire one than what it was before.