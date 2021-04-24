Govt restricts staff attendance in educational institutions to 50%

The J&K government Saturday decided that attendance of the teaching staff in all educational institutions would be restricted to only 50 percent.

The order in this regard was issued by the State Disaster Management Authorities after taking a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in J&K with the Financial Commissioner Health, Administrative Secretary School Education and Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The meeting assessed the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in J&K and the continuing trend of spike in the number of daily reported cases of infection in some districts of J&K.

The order reads that all the technical training institutions falling under the Department of Skill development and Technical Education would also remain closed for on-campus and in-person education till May 15 while online mode of teaching should continue during the closure period.

“During the closure of educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and technical education, attendance of staff in person shall be restricted to 50 percent only,” the order reads.

The order states that all the heads of the institutions should devise rosters to ensure 50 percent attendance as per the directions to be issued by School and Higher Education Department in this regard.

“Such staff of educational institutions are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities or District Magistrates for official duties and they should not be exempted from duties on account of this order,” the order reads.

The attendance of staff in school was restricted to 50 percent amid concerns raised from all walks of life over daily attendance of the teachers in the empty schools.