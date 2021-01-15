Govt sanctions appointment of district judges on ad-hoc basis

The government Friday sanctioned appointment of sub judges as district judges on ad hoc basis.

According to an order issued in this regard, the sanction has been accorded in terms of Rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules 2009, as recommended by the J&K High Court.

Those promoted included Abdul Nasir, Surinder Singh, Javid Ahmed Gilani, Mohammad Amin Mir, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, Om Prakash Thakur, GowherMajid Dalai, JavedAlam, MehrajuddinSofi, Surjeet Singh Bali, Om PrakashBhagat, Manjeet Singh Manhas, Naushad Ahmed Khan, SomLal, Muhammad Ashraf Bhat and Pradeep Kumar.

These ad hoc appointments would be for a period of six months or till the regular selection and appointment is made, whichever would be earlier.