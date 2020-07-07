Govt sanctions Rs 4.67 cr in favour of construction workers, dependents

The government on Tuesday sanctioned financial assistance worth Rs 4.67 crore in favour of construction workers and dependents of such workers under Death -Cum -Funeral Assistance and Chronic Diseases Financial Assistance of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The amount was sanctioned by the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan in a meeting which was attended by Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat, Chief Executive Officer JKBOCWWB, Muzaffar Ahmed Peer, Officer on Special Duty, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak and other concerned.

Under the scheme run by J&K Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB), 50 per cent of the sanctioned amount has been disbursed among beneficiaries while the rest would be released in coming days.

Under Death -Cum -Funeral Assistance Scheme, Advisor Khan approved 276 cases for providing financial assistance in death and chronic diseases cases.

The cases approved today pertained to all 20 district of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor directed the concerned officers to strictly adhere to the timelines fixed under Public Service Guarantee Act while dealing with such sensitive and welfare measures.

He directed that all the cases pertaining to death or chronic diseases should be put up before him within a month so that financial assistance would be sanctioned at the earliest.

JKBOCWWB provides financial assistance of two lakh rupees to the dependents of construction workers on their death along with Rs 5000 as funeral assistance. Besides, the Board also provides rupees one lakh per year to those construction workers and their dependents registered with the Board who suffer from life consuming chronic disease for their treatment.