Govt seeks Move employees' details for accommodation in Srinagar, Jammu

Estates Department has asked administrative secretaries of different department to provide it the updated list of employees working in Move offices for arranging their accommodations in Jammu and Srinagar, ahead of the Darbar move to the summer capital.

An order issued by Assistant Director, Estates Kewal Krishan Sharma requested all the administrative secretaries and heads of the departments to furnish details of the officers likely to move to Srinagar.

The departments were also asked to furnish the list of employees who will be retained in Jammu, the order reads.

“All the administrative secretaries and heads of the departments should furnish the list of officers, who are likely to move to the Srinagar and those who will be retained at Jammu alongwith detail of previous accommodation, within two days positively so that the accommodations may be provided in their favour,” reads the order.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lower Grade Employees Union (Civil Secretariat) appealed the Lt Governor (LG) GC Murmu to redress concerns of the Move employees by allowing drawal of Darbar Move Travel Allowance in their favour.

Since the Darbar Move order was silent with regard to the drawal of TA, the Union appealed the LG for his personal intervention in the matter, reads a statement issued by the Union.

Civil Secretariat Non Gazetted Employees Union (CSNGEU) also appealed to the government to release TA in favour of the Move employees.

“TA is our right and it should be approved to the Move employees,” said CSNGEU, President, Rauf Ahmed Bhat.

He said they have apprised the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam about the employee’s issues especially TA for Move employees.

“The Chief Secretary issued directions on the spot for processing the Darbar Move TA file and it has been assured that our demands will be considered favorably,” he said.