'Govt selling normalcy of compulsion to EU delegation as peace'

National Conference (NC) Thursday said that New Delhi was selling normalcy of compulsion to European Union delegation as peace terming the entire exercise futile saying such curative tours had become part of the new normal in Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that NC’s additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah said such tours were conducted to reinforce the impression that everything was normal in Jammu and Kashmir while the reality on the ground was different.

“We saw how a far-right group of the EU was roped by the GoI previously also to help them get diplomatic dividends. However, the entire exercise failed to fetch anticipated results,” she said.