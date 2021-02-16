Govt should come clean on reports of levying property tax: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Tuesday expressed concern over the “reported move” of the government to impose property tax in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDF issued here said Yaseen expressed serious concern about the government’s “reported plan” to levy property taxes on land and houses in municipal limits in Kashmir and Jammu and described the move as a “cruel, anti-people and anti-poor proposition”.

“The government should come clean on the issue to remove all concerns and apprehension among the people on reports about levying of property tax in J&K,” Yaseen said in the statement.

He said the present dispensation had surpassed all records of imposing arbitrary taxes, making the life of people miserable and uncomfortable.