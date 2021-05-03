'Govt should stop anti-employee policy, reinstate terminated teacher'

Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Monday termed the termination of a teacher of Kupwara from government services as “injustice” and “uncalled for”.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said the government on one side appeals Kashmiri youth to join the mainstream and shun gun but on the other side continues to harass those who joined the mainstream and are doing their jobs peacefully.

“What kind of a policy is this? The J&K administration should immediately roll back this anti-employee order and reinstate the terminated teacher of Kupwara,” he said.

Vakil said that it was an anti-people move and complete harassment.

“Upon a simple FIR registered how can a government come to a conclusion whether the person has done any crime or not when there is no kind of conviction by any court till today. A person is deemed innocent unless proven guilty,” he said.

Vakil said when the government was rolling out a rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxals in other states, why it had adopted a different yardstick when it comes to J&K.