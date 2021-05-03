Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 12:39 AM

'Govt should stop anti-employee policy, reinstate terminated teacher'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 12:39 AM
File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil
File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Monday termed the termination of a teacher of Kupwara from government services as “injustice” and “uncalled for”.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said the government on one side appeals Kashmiri youth to join the mainstream and shun gun but on the other side continues to harass those who joined the mainstream and are doing their jobs peacefully.

Trending News
File Photo

Govt must utilise all its resources to fight COVID-19: Basharat Bukhari

Apni Party expresses concern over COVID-19 rise in J&K

Inform people about situation on airports, road terminals: JKCSF

NC seeks impetus to COVID care efforts

“What kind of a policy is this? The J&K administration should immediately roll back this anti-employee order and reinstate the terminated teacher of Kupwara,” he said.

Vakil said that it was an anti-people move and complete harassment.

“Upon a simple FIR registered how can a government come to a conclusion whether the person has done any crime or not when there is no kind of conviction by any court till today. A person is deemed innocent unless proven guilty,” he said.

Latest News

Ophalmologist Dr Haroon Rashid bereaved

Bear Attack | Rescue operation continues to trace missing youth in Naranag forests

Representational Photo

Full Court Reference held to condole demise of senior Bar Association Jammu members

NC condoles demise of Abdul Qayoom Shah

Vakil said when the government was rolling out a rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxals in other states, why it had adopted a different yardstick when it comes to J&K.

Related News