Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 1:09 AM

Govt to act tough against encroachers alongside water bodies

Sustained anti-encroachment drive to begin for restoring pristine glory of water bodies in Anantnag
Administration in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag on Wednesday said government would act tough against encroachers alongside water bodies—saying that “sustained anti-encroachment” drive would be soon initiated for restoring pristine glory of the water bodies.

According to official spokesperson, the district administration Anantnag under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, convened a meeting of concerned officers on preservation of water bodies in the district.

On the directions of the District Magistrate, the meeting called for identification and preservation of water bodies in all villages, Municipal areas including springs ponds, streams and restoring them to their erstwhile pristine glory.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of orders of the National Green Tribunal regarding restoring lakes, ponds and springs besides removal of encroachment on the water bodies.

It was stated in the meeting that all the water bodies will be taken up for restoration in priority second and third. The restoration of water bodies would go a long way in averting floods and ensuring smooth supply of water for irrigation and drinking water purposes.

Addressing the meeting, the ADC called for initiating sustained anti encroachment drive for restoring original shape and size of water bodies. He said encroaching water bodies constituted grave offence for which encroachers need to be dealt sternly and directed the Tehsildars to submit the list of at least one water body to be restored from each village. 

The meeting was attended by ACD, Revenue officers (Tehsildars), BDOs and EOs of MCs of the district.

