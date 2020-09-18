Govt to constitute Task Force for implementation of NEP-2020

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education and Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon on Friday, chaired a meeting regarding constitution of Task Force for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Threadbare discussion was held on National Educational Policy 2020 in the context of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and mechanism to be devised for identification of curriculum and new gap analysis requirements for implementation of National Education Policy.

The meeting discussed the nomination of Academician and Principals of Government and Private Schools for appointment as members of the Task Force. It was decided to devise a mechanism for inviting suggestions from all stakeholders regarding the policy with specific reference to the challenges being faced in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed other issues including Indian languages to be promoted for inter regional emotional attachment among students, freedom to learn in mother tongue, focus on foundational literacy and numeracy, curiosity to study mathematical and scientific learning.

Principal Secretary asked the senior officers to ensure that National Education Policy-2020 fills up gaps in access and retention, human resource management, infrastructure deficit, digital accessibility, on ground implementation of Right to Education Act and rules, bridging the gap in infrastructure and quality education between Government and Private Schools.

Additional Secretary, School Education, Nassir Ahmed Wani; Nodal Officer, SED, Fayaz Ahmed; Principals and other officers attended the meeting while Chairperson, JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, Director, School Education Kashmir, M Y Malik, Director, School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, MD Samagra Shiksha J&K, Arun Kumar participated via video conferencing.