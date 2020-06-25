Govt to develop Kanihama as 'Handloom village'

Kanihama village in Budgam district shall be developed as “Handloom village”, government said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting of officers, District Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza said that Kanihama village shall be developed as Handloom Village.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the formulation of action plan and work distribution for the project here.

He said that the Government of India, Ministry of Textiles has approved the development of Kanihama as Handloom Village for being the traditional seat of Pashmina, Kani shawl weaving in Kashmir.

He said that the village is convenient location and makes it suitable place for having around 250 Handloom weaver households besides having more than 500 weavers and Crewel, Sozni artisans in Kanihama who are famous for their Pashmina, Kani shawls and embroidery works.

The DC exhorted upon officers to prepare and submit estimates and DPR of works to be carried out by concerned departments within next three working days and allotted works to the concerned departments including RDD, R&B, PHE, PDD, Tourism and Irrigation and emphasized on speedy completion of all works.

The DC said that development of Kanihama as Handloom Village shall not only become another tourist attraction but also promote the craft and boost local artisans and their economic prospects.

He said there shall be facilities like looms, handlooms and handicraft showrooms, training for latest and innovative designs and other related facilities available to artisans in the village.

The works to be carried out under the project shall include repair and construction of internal village roads, installation of ATM, drinking water and toilet facilities construction of 30 work sheds, 20 looms, parks, display of publicity hoardings, signage, installation of solar and street lights, beautification of surroundings and creation of tourist attraction points, craft demo in the village and plying of Eco friendly buses.