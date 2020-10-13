Govt to introduce digital system for cold-chain of vaccines in JK

Government is introducing an automated digital monitoring system to ensure cold-chain and stocks of vaccines here.

According to official statement, with the introduction of eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) system for vaccine management, an indigenously developed technology system in India, J&K Government is planning to increase the checks, safety and efficacy of vaccines.

“The system digitizes vaccine stocks and monitors the temperature of the cold chain through a smartphone application. The innovative eVIN is being implemented across J&K with all the districts live on the eVIN dashboard. It means that the vaccine data of our vaccine stores is completely transparent and visible to all of us,” the health and medical education department said in a statement.

“This project was started in March 2020 and within six months all the districts were live and 653 Cold chain handlers in the UT were trained and they will now operate eVIN at 582 cold chain points Vaccine stores,” said the statement.