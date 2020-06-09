Govt to support suffering business sectors, LG 'assures' GH Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday said the Lt Governor (LG) GC Murmu has assured him the government will come forward to support suffering business sector in the Union territory besides implementing Centre’s special package in letter and spirit.

The assurances were given to Mir during a meeting with the LG at Raj Bhavan in Jammu, said a statement.

It said the former Minister apprised the LG about a wide range of issues of public importance including revival of industries, tourism, trade, horticulture and agriculture which have been the worst hit sectors since August 2019.

The JKAP leader said the COVID-19 lockdown has impacted almost all economic sectors in J&K including industrialists, business, traders, transporters and shopkeepers.

He briefed the LG about pending wages and demand for regularization of casual labourers, daily-rated and ITI workers, revocation of SRO 202 and other issues. Mir urged the LG to order immediate disbursement of pending dues to MSME holders.

Similarly, he said the artisans and weavers associated directly or indirectly in Kashmir were suffering immensely and the prevailing pandemic has aggravated their woes. Mir demanded a special financial assistance for the families of artisans and weavers.

During the meeting, the LG observed that the present government was laying special emphasis for the redressal of public issues to ensure good governance and accountability at all levels.