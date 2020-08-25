Govt to track progress of developmental projects across JK: CS

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday said that Government was mulling to track progress of developmental projects across Jammu and Kashmir with the establishment of Says dedicated “monitoring mechanism.”

The Chief Secretary in this regard chaired a meeting to review district level monitoring of various developmental programmes. Administrative Secretaries of Departments of School Education, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Revenue, Power Development, Social Welfare, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Youth Services & Sports, Higher Education, besides, Divisional Commissioners along with all Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting.

During the meeting it was informed that a mechanism is being devised to dedicatedly monitor the outcomes of developmental works and achievements registered under various welfare schemes, on a monthly basis, both at UT and district levels.

The Chief Secretary while emphasizing the importance of regular review of progress, impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to monitor 30 flagship programmes of the government as per devised formats and resolve bottlenecks, if any, for ensuring their timely completion/coverage.

While reviewing the schemes of Agriculture Department, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned to ensure universal coverage under Kisan Credit Card scheme, besides, verifying the credentials of beneficiaries under PM KISAN Yojana.

The Chief Secretary directed School Education, Skill Development, Higher Education and Social Welfare departments to regularly review disbursement of various scholarships for ensuring universal coverage of eligible students in the academic year 2020-21. He also directed for undertaking a beforehand assessment of students eligible for grant of scholarship under various schemes and monitoring the progress thereof. Further, School Education Department was asked to undertake a drive for enrolling out-of-school children towards universal enrolment at primary level.

Youth Services & Sports was directed to track the progress of playgrounds being constructed across the Panchayats and expedite their completion.

Reviewing delivery of services by Revenue Department, Chief Secretary laid emphasis on exclusive monitoring of pendency regarding issuance of domicile / category certificates and adherence to the respective timelines. He added that suitable arrangements must be madeto ensure issuance of domicile certificate to PRC holders and migrants withinfive working daysin accordance with the Domicile Rules, whichhavebeen accordingly amended today. The department was also directed to undertake anti encroachment drives and initiate eviction process to retrieve state land in a timely manner.

Rural Development Department was directed to ensure disbursement of wage payments to MGNREGA workers within 15 days of muster roll generation, besides, monitoring progress under NRLM.

Further, Chief Secretary directed the concerned to ensure universal coverage of beneficiaries under individual beneficiary schemes including Integrated Social Security Schemes, National Social Assistance Programme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Poshan Abhiyaan, among others. It was also entrusted that benefits under these schemes must be Aadhaar seeded by September, 2020, after which the financial benefits will cease to be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.