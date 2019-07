Govt transfers Head Draftsmen

Also Read | GOVERNMENT ORDERS TRANSFERS OF HEAD DRAFTSMEN IN R&B

The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday transferred and posted forty one Head Draftsmen and in charge Head Draftsmen of the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) department.

An order issued from the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) department read, “Consequent upon the promotion of Draftsmen as in charge Head Draftsmen and in the interest of administration, forty one transfers and adjustments of Head Draftsmen and in charge Head Draftsmen (Civil) are herby ordered with immediate effect.”

Also Read | PHQ orders 126 promotions

As per the order, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Syed Showkat Ahmed, Mohammad Sultan Lone, GhulamRasool Lone, Hussam-ud-Din Shah, Muhammad Amin Rather, Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Mohammad AyoubPandith, Altaf Ahmad Baba, NaseemaBano, Muhammad MushtaqBhat, AltafHussainPathan, Syed ZahoorHussainBukhari, Mohammad ShabanBhat, Mohammad Anwar Untoo, Abdul Hamid Dar, Bashir Ahmed Wani, Mushtaq Ahmed Pir, Abdul Majid Malik, Abdul GaniBhat, Fareed Ahmad Khan, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Irfan Ahmad Wani, KewalKrishan, Deepak Kumar Gupta, Hans Raj, Kishore Kumar, RakeshVaid, KhushalBaru, Adarash Kumar, Sanjeev Paul, Mohammad AslamMattoo, Satish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Romesh Kumar, Arun Kumar Sharma, MadanLal, Jagdeep Singh, Mohammad Sikander, RavinderBhat and Parveen Kumar have been transferred.

“All the transfers will report to concerned Chief Engineers or concern quarters for further postings,” the order states.