Govt trying to dismantle PDP: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Friday accused the Government of India (GoI) of trying to dismantle her party by luring and threatening its members.

Her remarks come a day after she was questioned for five hours by the Enforcement Directorate at its Srinagar office in connection with a money-laundering case.

In a tweet, Mufti said, “GoI is trying to dismantle PDP by luring and threatening its members. Investigative agencies like ED are being used to intimidate me.”

Accusing the government of political vendetta, she said, “To make matters worse, I’m being denied of my fundamental right to a passport. If this isn’t political vendetta then what is?”

After the questioning, Mufti had told reporters that dissent had been criminalised in the country and central agencies like NIA, CBI and ED were being misused to silence the opposition.

She said that anyone opposing the current government was hounded by trumped up charges like sedition or money laundering.