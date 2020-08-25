Govt unmoved over water shortage in Srinagar: NC

National Conference on Tuesday expressed concern over shortage of drinking water and dilapidated condition of roads in different areas of the summer capital, Srinagar, saying the lackadaisical approach of the administration was giving tough time to people.

The party’s women’s wing President, Shameema Firdous while drawing attention of administration to the scarcity of drinking water in Hassanyar, Tankipura, Zaindar Mohalla, Shalalethar, Ganpatyar, Chinkral Mohalla, Zaldagar and Habbakadal localities said people have been facing scarcity of potable drinking water for many days.

“It is appalling to see mothers and sisters queue for fetching water at community taps, which also are running dry. People have been enduring this situation until now but in no way can they cope up with the summer heat any further due to the dearth of drinking water,” she said. “I therefore urge the administration to restore drinking water to the localities without any delay.”

Meanwhile Central Secretary, Irfan Ahmed Shah expressed concern over the non-availability of drinking water and dilapidated condition of roads in Qamarwari, Bemina, and Batamaloo localities. “Almost all areas in Batamaloo constituency are facing severe water crisis while the government is unmoved,” Irfan said.

He said no substantial augmentation of road infrastructure has taken place in these localities regardless of being hub of commercial activities.

“The blacktopping of the main roads as well as the inner arterials in the areas has crumbled leading to potholes which even during slightest downpour turn into cesspools,” he said. “I urge the authorities to refurbish the road infrastructure in the Batamaloo, Qamarwari, Bypass and other localities.”