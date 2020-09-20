Govt urges craft entrepreneurs to apply for RCMC

In order to access various benefits under the foreign trade policy and become part of a worldwide network of exporters in international market, the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has called upon craft entrepreneurs to apply for Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) in terms of the Handbook of Procedures of the DGFT.

RCMC is an export license issued for a period of five years as proof that the exporter is registered with the designated export council.

In an official statement issued here today, the Handicrafts & Handloom Department stated that the handicrafts and handloom sector of Kashmir has a strong production base and offers ample opportunities for building entrepreneurship to venture into the global export arena.

The statement further adds that the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom is the designated Export Promotion Council for handicrafts and handloom products in J&K and it does not charge any membership fee from its member exporters. So far, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department has issued over 350 RCMCs under powers conferred in the Handbook of Procedures notified by the Director General Foreign Trade.

As per the foreign trade policy, an exporter is required to get an RCMC for availing various benefits to become part of global network of exporters and importers, exposure to international markets and Government incentives.

The prospective craft entrepreneurs have been advised to apply with the Department on prescribed form along with self-certified copies of IEC (Import Export Code) generated by DGFT, PAN card, Unit Registration Certificate, partnership deed, if any, and financial soundness certificate issued by the concerned banks. They have also been advised to attach last three-year services’ export data certified by Chartered Accountant or last three years domestic sale data, also certified by CA, along with an undertaking on affidavit that the contents shall be provided as per the prescribed format.

With focus on craft, agriculture and horticulture sectors, the Government has also constituted Apex and District level Committees to boost exports from Jammu and Kashmir and promote each district as an export hub