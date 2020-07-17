Govt using failed strategy to handle COVID19 crisis: Masoodi

National Conference on Friday said the COVID19 crises has created an existential crises for poor who are facing penury and deprivation as economic activity has come to a grinding halt due to the re-imposition of lockdown.

In a statement, the party MP Hasnain Masoodi said administration has failed to lessen sufferings of people. He said the government’s response in the wake of the previous lockdown has been a “spectacular failure” and it was again using the same “failed strategy” to cope up with the crises.

“The spike in the cases of new infections and mortality rate raises some straight questions. What went wrong in the previous lockdowns which were dubbed as world’s stringent? Was it too early to lift? Why didn’t administration procure necessary life saving equipments since the first lock down? The government was in knowhow of the situation prevailing around the world and the data from the ground was also known to it, then why was it not able to anticipate the spike in infections,” said Masoodi.

“We see no makeshift hospitals in place to relieve the main hospitals from mounting rush of patients,” he said adding, “J&K administration running the show has failed to assuage the sudden spike of COVID19 cases. Regrettably the burrowed lockdown strategy was put in place in haste without adapting it to the ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Masoodi.

He said people were being allocated only small amount of ration to withstand the crises and nothing substantial was done to alleviate the suffering of hoteliers, agriculturalists, traders, craftsmen and people associated with transport sector.

“Unfortunately the government even closed the employment avenues for people in mining and dredging sector. The daily wagers, contractual and need based employees and Rehbar- e-Khel employees continue to hanker for the redressal of their due rights,” he said.