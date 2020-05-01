Govt warns private schools skipping online classes

The J&K school education department has warned several private schools of “strict action” for failing to conduct online classes for the students amid the ongoing lockdown.

The schools have been also censured for not distributing home-based assignments to the students, thus depriving them of right to education, an official said.

Amid the lockdown, all government and private schools started reaching out to students and disseminate education through online mode by using different digital platforms.

The official, however, said complaints started pouring from different districts against many schools for failing to conduct online classes.

The complaints are pouring despite government appointing Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) as nodal officers of private schools to get information about the classes delivered through online/offline mode and distribution of assignments to the students.

“This office has received complaints from stakeholders and parents against most of the private schools of Baramulla district. The contents of the messages, emails and telephonic calls received reveal that most of the private institutions have not reached out to the students through virtual teaching collaborations or e-content modules, resulting in trust deficit,” reads an order issued by Chief Education officer Baramulla.

The order has been sent to all private schools of Baramulla to and asked to facilitate students learning online by using various digital platforms.

“Virtual classes at school level are to be delivered to the students in all the subjects on day-to-day basis with an aim to foster student empathy, to cope up with the academic loss suffered by the students during this intervening period,” the order reads.

The CEO has also directed the private schools to submit the compliance report to his office through respective ZEOs. “The report should with enclosed with evidences to prove that online classes have been delivered to the students. Action under rules shall be initiated against those who defy the norms,” the order reads.

The ZEOs of the district have been instructed to submit the status report to the CEO office. Similar orders have been issued by CEO Pulwama after receiving complaints against some private schools for not conducting online classes and distributing home assignments to the students.

“It is impressed upon all ZEOs of Pulwama district who are nodal officers of private schools to get the status of classes delivered through online and offline mode and distribution of assignments to the students of private schools,” reads an order issued by CEO Pulwama.

“The motto should be to ensure participation of all students in all capacities in learning process during the lockdown as nation can’t survive without education,” the order reads.