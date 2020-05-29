Govt winds up Backward Classes Commission

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday issued an order winding up of Backward Classes Commission

“Consequent upon repeal of Jammu & Kashmir State Backward Classes Act, 1977 by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaption of State Laws) Order, 2020, sanction is hereby accorded to the winding up of Jammu and Kashmir Backward Classes Commission with effect from 31-03-2020, i.e date of issuance of the said order,” states the order issued by the Principal Secretary to Government Shailendra Kumar.