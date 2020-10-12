'Govt working on multiple fronts for safety of women across J&K'

A deputation of ‘Save Youth Save Future’-a Valley based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan here at Civil Secretariat and discussed issues related to women safety and women empowerment.

The NGO apprised the Advisor about the working of the NGO about the awareness being created among the people with regard to women empowerment, issues of violence and harassment of women, self defence among other things.

They also discussed the variety of other issues including setting up of an academy in Kashmir for self defence where girls would be trained in self defence techniques to protect themselves from potential harassment.

The organisation also demanded an establishment of a cricket academy in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. They also called for the steps to be taken by the government regarding the awareness among people about women rights, women harassment, violence against women and other gender based issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan appreciated the role of the NGO and hoped that the organisation would continue its work to sensitize the people about women safety and create effective awareness among the masses about women based issues.

He added that the government is working on multiple fronts for the upliftment and safety of women with several schemes and laws are in place to honour women which they deserve.