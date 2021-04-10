Govt working to set up Water Sports Academy in J&K for Olympics: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government is working to set up a Water Sports Academy in the UT for participation in Olympics.

Addressing a ‘Khelo India’ function after co-inaugurating the water sports festival at Dal Lake Srinagar along with union Minister of State for Sports, Kiren Rijiju, the LG said that there is no dearth of talent among the youth and J&K administration is committed to hone the talent on all fronts.

“Since J&K is bestowed with enough water resources, we are committed to see a Water Sports Academy for Olympics in J&K,” Sinha was quoted as saying at the event by news agency KNO.

The LG said that the government of India has allocated Rs 513 crore sports budget for J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS, Kiren Rijiju said that J&K will soon have 100 Khelo India centres and two “special state of art” Khelo India national level centres where youth will be trained by coaches who have played at national level while coaches from others parts of the country.

“Even coaches from foreign countries will be invited to two special centers at the two capital centres,” Rijiju said.