Govt's development claims contradictory to ground realities: G H Mir

Apni Party senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday said the claims made by the present dispensation about implementation of various developmental programmes were contradictory to the ground realities in J&K.

Addressing a joining function here, Mir said the administration seems to have shut its eyes to the miseries of people. “There is a huge disconnect between people and local administration. People are suffering, even for the want of basic amenities. This is why we demand immediate elections in J&K so that there is a popular government in place which can understand and address peoples’ problems,” he said.

On this occasion, Munshi Sajad Ahmad, Congress Block President, Narbal joined the party in presence of Mir and other senior party leaders including Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Noor Mohammad Sheikh and others.

Munshi, who hails from Magam-Tangmarg said “Apni Party is actively working for people and has promoted the interests of the natives in every possible way.”