Govt's employment promises proved hoax: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil Tuesday said that the promises made by J&K government with the unemployed youth proved to be a hoax.

A statement of PC issued here said that while addressing a PC workers’ convention in Duroosu Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Vakil said the promises and claims made by the government for thousands of educated youth had not yielded any results yet.

“The previous Governor Satya Pal Malik during his tenure promised employment to 50,000 youth in J&K but nothing was done on the ground and similarly the present Lt Governor Manoj Sinha too promised 10,000 jobs but those announcements remained restricted to statements only,” he said in the statement. “The lack of employment opportunities in J&K is pushing the youth towards trouble and increasing alienation among them which is against the democratic principles and can even prove against national interest.”

Vakil said that the developmental works at the grass root level had been left incomplete due to “non-seriousness” and “incompetence” of the government.

“The roads are in a terrible condition, there is drinking water shortage, frequent power cuts and the healthcare system is in shambles while the administration is doing nothing on the ground,” he said in the statement. “J&K administration should come with a concrete job policy for the unemployed youth so that they don’t suffer anymore and come close to mainstream.”