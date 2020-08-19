Govt's priority is to ensure basic amenities reach to every individual: LG Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha Wednesday underscored that the government’s top priority is to ensure that all the basic amenities reach to every individual on the ground, besides, redressing the grievances of the common man.

The Lt Governor said this in a meeting with public delegations and who had come to meet him during his visit to Baramulla district.

During the visit, the LG also interacted with scores of deputations at the district headquarters. Taking immediate cognizance of the demands related to various works of immediate public utility, he announced Rs 50 lakhs as first installment of “untied grant” to all Deputy Commissioners (DC) across J&K for taking up the same on priority and to accentuate the overall developmental ecosystem in the UT. He directed the officers to lay special focus on improving the prompt service delivery mechanism for timely disposal of public grievances.

During the visit, the LG approved 21 crore funding under JKIDFC for completing Jetty bridge awaiting completion for 22 years and directed for completion of the project within two years.

During the visit, LG took a comprehensive assessment of the development scenario and other important local issues. He was accompanied by Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department and Agriculture/Horticulture, & Cooperatives Department; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr. G.N. Itoo; Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla; Chief Engineers; HoDs and other senior officers.

At the outset, the Lt Governor inspected Government Medical College (GDC) Baramulla and took the first hand appraisal of the pace of the construction work. He was informed that the College is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 139 crore and shall be completed by July 2021. He directed the concerned agencies to expedite the pace of work so that it is completed within the stipulated time frame.

During the review, the Lt Governor directed the officers to formulate District Capex Plans after a holistic assessment of the developmental needs of the district so that the allocation is utilized in the most efficient way thereby addressing the needs of the common people.

The Lt Governor also directed the officers to ensure seamless issuance of Domicile Certificates for PRC holders without requiring additional documents and simplifying the issuance process for people applying under other categories.

Specific directions were given by the LG to the concerned officers for tapping the full potential of all the Centrally sponsored schemes in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal& Sheep Husbandry and other allied sectors so that the benefits percolate to maximum population in the region.

The LG also e-inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones of several developmental projects which include- foundation of Academic Block at GDC Pattan, Commissioning of 1×6.3 MVA Receiving Station at Achabal Rafiabad, Inauguration of 1×20 M Span Steel Girder Bridge over Nallah Ningli at Bangdara, Inauguration of 1x20M span steel Grider bridge over Ningli Nallah at Chan Mohalla, Inauguration of road from Khaitangan to Takiya Wagoors, Inauguration of Hatchipora-Chatoosa Road, inclusion of 500 eligible families in AAY category and inclusion of 691 eligible persons in several pension schemes.

In continuation of his public outreach programme, the Lt Governor met 18 delegations at Baramulla and Chahal Boniyar, who appraised him about their issues and demands of vital public significance. Various political leaders including Mir Mushtaq, Javid Hassan Beigh, Shoaib Mir, and a host of political activists from the district also interacted with the LG and apprised him of their concerning issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to each deputation and assured that all the genuine issues and demands put forth by them would be looked into.

While interacting with the elected members of PRIs and Urban Local Bodies, the Lt Governor observed that the Government is making committed efforts to strengthen the grassroots democracy through active participation of all stakeholders in accelerating the development process.

Later, the Lt Governor paid a visit to the frontier area of Boniyar, Baramulla where he laid the foundation stone for the establishment of Government Degree College, costing Rs 13.92 crore.

Terming peace imperative for development, the Lt Governor sought active participation of people in maintaining peace and stability and said that various efforts are being made to meet the developmental aspirations of the people.