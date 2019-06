GurdwaraParbandak Committee Budgam has condemned Delhi Police’s “act on beating a Sikh elderly person and his son.”

In a statement issued here, it alleged that Sarabjeet Singh and his son were beaten by police in North West Delhi’s Mukerjee Nagar on Sunday evening.

GurdwaraParbandak Committee Budgam executive member S InderjeetSingh sought strict action against the guilty for allegedly attacking and dragging Sikh men on the road and “desecrating their turbans”.