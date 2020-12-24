Graduates from J&K colleges san employability skills: Secy Hr Edu

Stressing for integration of vocational education in the current academic setup, the secretary higher education department, Talat Parvez Ruhella on Thursday said the students graduating from degree colleges in J&K lack employability skills, leaving them jobless.

The secretary was speaking during a one day workshop on implementation of skill courses and vocational training in Higher education hosted by a constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar, Government College for Women MA road here.

Talat Parvez Ruhella who was the chief guest at the occasion said around 50000 students- 25000 each graduating from degree colleges in Jammu as well as in Kashmir have little employability skills due to which they do not find any jobs.

He said the J&K is witnessing such a dangerous situation that students coming out of colleges or pursuing different courses in colleges have no set goal or any aim for them.

“Three years later we will not be able to answer what we have done to our students. The situation is dangerous that the majority of students are clueless and don’t have any aim in life,” he said, adding that the colleges have to play their role in helping the students to have their aims and also achieve it. “If students do not have any dream, create a dream for them,” he said.

Referring to the Government of India (GoI) focus on integration of courses as per the New Education Policy (NEP), Ruhella said it was a positive development that higher education department’s endeavor to introduce skilled courses is one of the components of the NEP-2020.

“Vocational education has to be the part of the current education system because skilled laborers are equally required as that of other professionals. But we are facing short of skilled laborers in every field which is a cause of worry,” he said.

“There is dire need to improve cognitive skills among students as these skills are also required for the individuals to run the system,” Ruhella said, adding that the majority of students however lack soft skills which tell upon their personality development.

“I have seen the students who are not able to write their CVs. Be it technical or professional skill, all are equally pivotal in the preset scenario,” he said.

He said the degree colleges were on the start of integration program for which they should divide the programs in different courses based on the requirement of students

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Sidique while speaking on implementation of skilled courses and vocational training in higher education department shared his own experience of working in Europe and Japan. He stressed on the need to learn from success and failure stories of introducing vocational education in educational institutions.

During the proceedings of the function, Talat Parvez Ruhella also released Pamposh- the annual magazine of the Government College for Women MA road Srinagar.