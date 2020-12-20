Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 20, 2020, 11:56 PM

Grand finale of music event held at Handwara

Handwara town Sunday witnessed the grand finale of a music and cultural festival. 

A local news gathering agency KNS reported that renowned artists like Kabul Bukhari, Waqar Khan, MC Musaaib, Anil Pandit Chingari and Shagufta performed on the occasion and enthralled the crowd with their performances. 

GOC Kilo Force, Maj Gen H S Sahi was the chief guest at the event. 

Speaking to the gathering, he appreciated the artists as well as participation from Rajwar, Langate and Qaziabad. 

Maj Gen Sahi felicitated the artists and anchors and also appreciated the zeal and enthusiasm of the locals. 

The event bore a festive look and was attended by many prominent personalities and senior officials of the surrounding area.

The anchors announced award gift vouchers for most beautifully dressed, most enthusiastic participant and best dancer amongst the crowd.

