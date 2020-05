Ghulam Ahmed Khateeb, the grand Imam of Jamia Masjid, Charar-e-Sharief, died after a brief illness on Sunday. He was 71.

Khateeb was a resident of Bada Talab, a locality adjacent to the holy shrine of Hazarat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani (RA), in the historic town. People from different walks of the life have expressed grief over his demise and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Maulana Khateeb preached and led prayers at the mosque for the past more than 30 years.