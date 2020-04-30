Grant interest exemption to customers: Wani to J&K Bank

Former EJAC President and civil society member, Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday expressed concern over the Bank “violating” RBI guideline by deducting interest from the loan accounts.

In a statement Wani said it was “unfortunate and power arrogance of bank authorities” to overrule the RBI guidelines.

“Kashmir business class, labourers and others have suffered a lot and lockdown has increased their miseries. Instead of giving them incentive for rehabilitation they are being put to mental distress,” Wani said.

He questioned the bank’s claims of serving the poor. “The Bank authorities should introspect if it was possible for a businessman or any other person to pay interest when whole world is under lockdown,” Wani said.

He said people of J&K have a great contribution for making the Bank reputed institution and it must be the moral obligation of the Bank authorities to feel the pain of people at difficult times and take care of the interests of common people.