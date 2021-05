Daughter of well-known intellectual and regular contributor to Greater Kashmir, Muhammed Shafi Khan from Pinjoora village of Shopian, passed away at SKIMS, Soura after a brief illness on Saturday.

Family sources said that the woman breathed her last around two weeks after she was admitted to the tertiary hospital.

The family has asked people to express condolences virtually on cell number 9622762442 instead of visiting the residence in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.