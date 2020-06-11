'Greater synergy among forces yielding results'

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday said “greater synergy and consistent drive against enemies of peace” was paying results in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Such efforts must continue to ensure that peace is maintained and safeguarded against the onslaughts of elements opposed to a peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the DGP, during his visit to south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, the DGP was received by SSP Shopian and other police officers and a guard of honour was presented by a police contingent on his arrival at District Police Lines.

The DGP chaired a security review meeting which was attended by DIG south Kashmir, Atul Goyal; SSP Shopian, Amritpal Singh anfnother officers.

The DGP commended the efforts of the police and security forces in “bringing down the militants’ activities by sustained operations during the past six days during which 14 militants of HM and LeT have been neutralized.”

The DGP said despite recent successes there were serious challenges of security and security agencies should continue sustained actions to ensure long-lasting peace.

He emphasized upon the officers that establishing rule of law was prime concern of police and other security agencies.

The DGP later visited Anantnag and interacted with SSP Anantnag, ASP Anantnag and other territorial officers about current security scenario of the district.

He enquired about the progress made by police in bringing the killers of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita to justice.

SSP Anantnag, Sandeep Choudhary briefed the DGP about the measures being taken to further tighten the security arrangements in the area.

The DGP advised them to look for and bust narco-trade networks and appreciated the role of Handwara police for arresting three “notorious operators and recovering a huge quantity of 21 kg narcotics and Rs 1.34 crores cash from them.”