Green Campuses initiative continues | Plantation drive held at KU's Zakura Campus

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Friday led another plantation drive at the varsity’s Zakura Campus.

The plantation drive held in the lawns of Sheikh-ul-Alam Boys Hostels was organised by the Office of Provost (Boys) in collaboration with Social Forestry Division Srinagar in continuation with the university’s commitment to make all its campuses green, the varsity said in a statement.

Addressing academics, officers and hostel-boarders on the occasion, Prof Talat reiterated that plantation of trees can go a long way in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is prone to various types of disasters, including frequent flooding, landslides and avalanches. “This calls for tree plantation on a large scale to curb deforestation and the resultant soil erosion which eventually leads to squeezing of water bodies,” he said.

Prof Talat also planted tree saplings on the occasion.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who also planted a tree sapling, said such plantation initiatives should become a movement led by students so that the society becomes aware of the impacts of climate change and the need to plant more and more trees.

“We have launched the green campuses initiative to increase the green cover in our main and satellite campuses and alongside raise awareness in the community about the importance of tree plantation,” he said.

Regional Director, Social Forestry Division Srinagar, Mehraj-ud-Din Malik, assured his department’s full support to the varsity’s endeavor to make its campuses green.

He said his department is working tirelessly to achieve the goal of increasing the green cover over Srinagar and all other districts of Kashmir division to the maximum.

Provost (Boys) Prof Sheikh Mohammad Aijaz highlighted the objectives of the day-long plantation drive.