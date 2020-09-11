Grenade attack foiled, 2 arrested: Police

Police on Friday said it foiled a grenade attack by arresting two persons.

A police official identified the arrested persons as Muhammad Yaseen Bhat of Chak Tappar and Wasid Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Kreeri.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said based on reliable information that two persons were planning to launch a grenade attack in the district, a joint team of police, army’s 52 and 53 RR and 176 BN CRPF laid nakkas at different location including Kralhar, Pattan, Kreeri market and Najibhat Crossing at Kreeri.

“At around afternoon two persons approached the Najibhat crossing and were asked to stop by the naka party. However, the duo tried to fled from the spot. The alert security forces personals foiled their attempt and arrested them,” the SSP said.

He said a grenade was recovered from the possession of the duo. “During questioning the arrested men revealed that they were affiliated with the militant outfit LeT and were working under the command of LeT commander Abid Qayoom of Andergam Patten,” the SSP said.