Grenade attack on police in north Kashmir's Sopore, two cops wounded

The grenade however missed the target and exploded on the road side without causing any loss of life or injury to the cops, Iqbal said.
Suspected militants on Saturday afternoon lobbed a grenade at a police post in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, leaving two cops wounded.

The militants hurled a grenade at a police post at Sopore bus stand in the district, a police official said.

He said the two policemen sustained injuries in the blast and were taken to an Army medical facility for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

They have been identified as Constable Azad Ahmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Afzal.

