Grenade defused in Kulgam

A live grenade was found by a party of CRPF personnel in Chawalgam area of this district on Saturday, which was later defused by Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

The grenade was found by the CRPF part on the road, while on patrol duty. After detecting the grenade, forces immediately isolated the area, till BDS was called which defused the grenade.

No damage was caused while defusing the grenade and the process was completed successfully.

Meanwhile, investigation has been taken up to find out where from the grenade came and who had dropped it on the road.