Suspected militants on Thursday afternoon lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near Tagore hall in Srinagar.

Reports quoting CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi said that the grenade was hurled at the CRPF bunker but it missed the target and exploded on the road.

There was no report of any loss of life or property in the explosion.

An official said that the area was soon cordoned off to nab the attackers.