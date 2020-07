Unidentified persons on Monday lobbed a grenade near police post Delina, however, no damage was reported, police said.

The senior superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom while confirming the incident said that around 9.30 pm, some unknown persons lobbed a grenade on Delina-north campus road, however, no one was injured in the incident.

Police and security forces latter rushed to the area and sealed all the exit points and launched search operation in the area.\