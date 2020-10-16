Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:09 AM

Grievance redress mechanism being strengthened in J&K: Advisor Bhatnagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:09 AM
Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Friday said that the grievance redressal mechanism has been strengthened under the LG Administration with specific objective of timely disposal of public grievances and effective public service delivery.

The Advisor made these comments while interacting with public deputations and individuals at the weekly public outreach programme held at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell Church Lane here.

Trending News
File Photo

Militant killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag

CTA demands postponement of BOSE exams

Batamaloo family appeals authorities to shift their ward from Jammu to Srinagar

AMIE exam concludes

Around 70 public deputations and individuals called upon the Advisor Bhatnagar and apprised him about their issues and problems and sought their early redressal.

Related News