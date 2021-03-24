Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 1:12 AM

Grievance redressal camps, programmes mark observance of Youm-e-Block across Kashmir

As part of Governments ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme, the Block Divas or Youm-e-Block was today observed with great enthusiasm across all the districts of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the respective District Administrations organised grievance redressal camps besides other related events at Block Headquarters and at different locations of the district to listen to the public issues, grievances and raise awareness on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes meant for welfare of youth, farmers and others.

At Srinagar: The Block Divas was held at Harwan under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad. The DC raised awareness on the strict adherence of Covid-19 SOPs and stress was laid on the role of people to visit Medical Centres for Covid-19 vaccination.

At Budgam:  DDC Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza assured all deputations and individuals that whatever issues, demands they have put forth and registered will be seriously  taken note of, however  many issues of urgent category were addressed on spot.

At Ganderbal:  DC Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna DC listened to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. She also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent category to the concerned departments.

At Baramulla: The DC Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a day long  public grievance redressal camp at Community hall Wagoora.

At Pulwama:  Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Pulwama, Altaf Ahmad today spent the whole day in block Pulwama and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.

At Shopian: The Block Diwas was today organized with great enthusiasm at Gagron Shopian which was addressed by DDC Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

At Kupwara:  Assistant Commissioner Development, Mehraj-u-din Shah presided over the function. While BDC Chairperson, Haseena Begum, PRIs and Officers and general public attended the function.

At Kulgam: The District Administration Kulgam today organized Mega Block Diwas at 3 blocks viz. Devsar, Kulgam and D.H.Pora of the district to take appraisal of the public issues, grievances and demands.

