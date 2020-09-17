'Grievance redressal mechanism vital for ensuing good governance'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today observed that the J&K Administration’s grievance redressal mechanism is playing key role towards extending good governance to people of the Union Territory.

Advisor Khan, while interacting with various public deputations and individuals at weekly public hearing here at LG’s Grievance Cell Church Lane, took stock of their demands and problems.

As many as 120 public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir region projected a number of issues pertaining to departments of Power Development, Haj & Auqaf, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Culture, Agriculture/Horticulture, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, School Education, Technical Education and allied wings. They sought Advisor’s intervention in ensuring an early redressal of their issues.

Advisor issued directions to the concerned departments for redressal of many of the public issues on the spot.

A deputation from Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar sought macadamisation of inner roads and drainage in their area.

Another deputation from Saifco Colony Khanka Bagh, Pampore demanded retaining wall for graveyard in the area.

Similarly, a deputation of Knitting Instructors demanded issuance of selection list of the post pending since 2018.

Another deputation from Alusteng raised the issue of new transformers and repairing transmission lines in their area as winter is approaching in Kashmir valley.

A deputation of SRO-43 job aspirants raised the issue of their cases pending with several departments for clearances.

Similarly, several other deputations and individuals hailing from Qazigund, Handwara, Sopore, Budgam, Kulgam, Bandipora, Lolab, Devsar, Narbal Budgam, Bijbehara, Pattan and several other areas of Kashmir raised their issues with the Advisor seeking an early redressal.

Advisor assured the deputations and individuals that all their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned quarters on priority basis for speedy redressal.