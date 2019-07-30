Group of 4 car lifters arrested in Ganderbal: Police

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of car lifters in Safapora area of Ganderbal district by arresting four accused persons.

A police official said that Police Station, Safapora on Sunday received a written complaint through Bilal Ahmad Hazari son of Abdul WahabHazari resident of Gratabal, Safapora that his vehicle bearing registration number JK16-5652 which was parked near his residential house was stolen during wee hours by some unknown persons.

Acting upon the complaint a case FIR number 12 U/S 379 RPC was registered at the station and a team was formed to trace out the stolen vehicle.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

During investigation one accused person namely Kaiser Ahmad Parray son of Nazir Ahmad Parray resident of AshamBandipora was arrested who confessed his involvement in the theft cases. He also disclosed about other three accomplices namely Riyaz Ahmad Parra son of GhulamNabi Parra resident of BhatMohallaSumbal, Pervaiz Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Muhammad Ganie resident of WakuraGanderbal, Suhail Ahmad Tantary son of Mohammad YousfTantary resident of WakuraGanderbal, adding that all four thieves have been arrested.

SHO police station SafaporaMaseerAsgar told Greater Kashmir that on the disclosure of accused persons the vehicles one Swift car bearing registration number DL-3CBC-0368, one Van bearing registration number JK-01E-1430, one Alto bearing registration number JK-16-5652 and one Scooty bearing registration number JK-01S-9514 were recovered. He further said that six mobile phones and cash worth Rs 15000 have been also recovered and more recoveries are expected.