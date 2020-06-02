Groupism plaguing J&K bureaucracy: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday said the governance in J&K has come to a grinding halt due to “groupism” in bureaucracy.

“J&K is witnessing a kind of uncertainty and an unwanted decay in its governance apparatus mainly because of the lobbyism of its senior civil service officers and the same is going unnoticed in the din of COVID pandemic,” said senior JKAP leader Rafi Ahmad Mir, in a statement here.

He said some officers who show their inclination towards Raj Bhavan were unfortunately at loggerheads with their bureaucratic colleagues who toe the line of highest office in civil secretariat, resulting into a growing gulf between people and the dispensation at the helms of affairs.

“Firstly, the implementation of J&K Reorganization Act-2019 in Jammu and Kashmir was carried out on divisive lines by certain vested interest players who want Kashmir to remain distant from developmental activities. Now, there are some status-quoist senior officers who have rendered execution of critical public welfare projects and schemes badly affected,” Mir said.

The JKAP leader observed that the management of COVID pandemic across Kashmir has been handed over to some officers who were completely inaccessible to people, not to talk of their response on developmental activities which have come to a complete standstill for obvious reasons.

Mir said all such “truant and unscrupulous officers,” who have exacerbated the deadlock in developmental activities in J&K with the patronage of their respective benefactors, should be brought to task and the Union Home Minister should ensure to cease this deep polarization among officers which is eating into vitals of the edifice of governance.

Mir also censured the J&K government for sidelining officers on the basis of their region and religion. “The J&K government was supposed to follow egalitarian ideology of welfare for the common man and its policies were not supposed to be bound by regional, religious and caste-based equations,” he said.

The JKAP leader said his party is determined to fight the nefarious designs of some vested interest groups who were hell bent to inflict an irreversible harm on the constitutional ethos of the federalism.

Mir said the officers from Kashmir regions have either been assigned to insignificant postings or have been dumped completely. “Now, one needs a magnifying glass to see if at all a Kashmiri officer is at the helms anywhere on some sensitive places of postings. This trend is dangerous and needs to be reversed in the interest of pluralistic and secular spirit of our constitution.”