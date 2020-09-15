Growers decry lack of facilities at Shopian fruit mandi

Fruit growers on Tuesday decried lack of facilities at a fruit mandi in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to the fruit growers, the fruit mandi at Aglar was opened recently after shifting the mandi, but the place which as per the growers has been designated as the marketplace for fruit trade was lacking all facilities.

“From roads to water, electricity to toilets, this mandi is without any basic amenity which is creating problems for the fruit growers. Roads leading to mandi are not macadamized, and even basic facilities like toilets are not available,” said member of the Fruit Growers Association, Peerzada Shabir Ahmad.

He said they have already requested the administration and horticulture department to upgrade the facilities at the mandi. “But so far nothing has been done in this regard and we continue to suffer,” Ahmad said.

The fruit growers urged the district administration as well as the horticulture department to put in place necessary measures for upgrading the infrastructure at the mandi.

District Development Commissioner Shopian, Chaudhary Muhammad Yasin accompanied by Director HPMC, Imam-ud-din last week visited the mega fruit mandi to take stock of the pace of ongoing developmental works to make it functional in a shortest possible time.

During the visit, various issues and initiatives related to Aglar Fruit Mandi were discussed to make it functional at an earliest.