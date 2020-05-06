Guidelines for Kashmiri residents stranded outside

The government on Wednesday asked the residents of Kashmir stranded in different countries or different states of the country to adhere to the laid down guidelines.

Accordingly, the persons/residents of Kashmir stranded outside the country, who intend to return, have been asked to register in the respective embassies of the countries.

While the persons stranded in other states and UT’s (except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh), have been asked to register themselves with the nodal officer, designation for this purpose under government order issued on April 30.

While persons stranded in Himachal and Punjab have also been asked to approach the designated nodal officer.

Similarly, persons stranded in Jammu have been advised apply online on the official website of divisional commissioner, Jammu at www.divcomjammu.gov.in.

Besides, labourers and workers stranded in Kashmir who intend to return to their home towns can register themselves on www.jktpo.in.

The cases involving medical exigency, death of a close relative and the government officials stranded in Kashmir who have to attend their duties in Jammu can apply online on the official website of divisional commissioner Kashmir at Kashmirdivision.nic.in.

For additional assistance such persons can contact government officers Tahir (9419004030) and Zahid Rashid (9149654809) or visit these officers, in person, during office hours at excise and Taxation office complex, Solina, Srinagar.