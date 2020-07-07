Gul grieved over death of 2 boys from Noorbagh

National Conference senior leader, Mubarak Gul on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over death of two boys from Srinagar’s Noorbagh locality due to drowning in Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district.

Gul while expressing condolences to the mournful family said the passing away of the two boys in the accident has deeply saddened him.

“I express my solidarity with their families in their hour of grief. I also pray to Almighty to bestow the departed souls with highest place in Jannah. Unfortunately the two precious lives couldn’t be saved despite SDRF’s and JKP’s intervention,” he said.