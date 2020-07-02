Gulmarg Golf Course in shambles, courtesy official apathy

After spending crores for its maintenance and beautification, authorities have left the famous Gulmarg’s Golf Course in shambles.

The Golf Course has been ignored for last three years with no attention being given to the course by the authorities.

Sources said that the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA), which is responsible for its maintenance, is issuing e-tendering every year but no work has been done on ground for its revival.

“GDA is issuing tenders every year for its maintenance but only money is being withdrawn from exchequer by some blue-eyed persons”, sources told KNS.

Gulmarg Golf Course was established in 1911 and was an 18-hole course which has been modified over a period of time.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GDA Inam Sidique admitted that the developmental work on Golf Course has been suspended. “For last two years, no maintenance work has been done. Machinery has turned rusty. I joined six months back and took cognizance of things. I have deployed men and machinery to revive and restore it”, he said.